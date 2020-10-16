Celeb Dentist Berated His Only Black Worker, Suit Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A jet-setting dentist with celebrity clients has been slapped with a race bias suit in New York state court by a Black ex-employee who said he called her "lazy" and "fat" as part of a campaign of harassment that left her no choice but to quit. The lawsuit, filed Thursday against Dr. Michael Apa and his practice by former dental assistant Meshana Alves, cites alleged violations of New York City and state human rights law and demanded $1.5 million in damages. "Plaintiff Alves was continuously defamed, harassed and humiliated on a daily basis when defendant Apa was in the New York...

