5th Circ. Revives Devout Catholic's ACA Challenge

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a devout Roman Catholic's challenge over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act's individual and contraception mandates, saying the Texas resident's pro se suit is unmatched in its breadth and that the lower court botched key parts of its analysis. A three-judge panel on Thursday sent John J. Dierlam's suit back to Texas federal court to tease out whether the collapse of the individual mandate and the government's latest exemptions to the ACA's contraceptive mandate render the case moot. The panel said the district court must reassess its decision to toss Dierlam's suit, which sought a refund...

