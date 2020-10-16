Energy Drink Rivals' Design Trial Closes On Colorful Note

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the maker of Bang energy drink sang and strummed his guitar for a Florida federal judge Friday, putting a final note on a trial over alleged trade dress infringement by rival Monster Energy Co. almost as colorful as the vibrant can designs at issue. Miles D. Scully of Gordon & Rees LLP gave the unexpected performance during a Zoom bench trial before U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, singing a line from Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" and then substituting his own lyrics about the case: "Wasting away again in federal court, Bang versus Monster trade dress trial, Zoom, Zoom, Zoom."...

