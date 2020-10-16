Pensions Regulator Receives 200 Requests For Deficit Delays

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions watchdog said Friday it has received requests from around 200 pension schemes for further "flexibilities" on payments toward deficits, as a result of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Charles Counsell, chief executive of The Pensions Regulator, said officials had approved most of the requests, which were judged on their own merits. He said that the regulator was committed to helping employers recover from the crisis, and suspensions on deficit payments were one way of helping them stay afloat. "But we won't let COVID be used as a blanket excuse for schemes and employers to dodge their responsibilities," he added....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS