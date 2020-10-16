Insurer Seeks Do-Over On Greenberg DQ Bid In Hartford Case

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Indiana magistrate who let Greenberg Traurig stay in a trade secrets case for a Hartford insurance unit made "clear errors" when she decided the BigLaw firm never represented its current adversary, defendant OneCIS Insurance Co. said Thursday. Seeking another shot at removing Greenberg, OneCIS argued in a filing that the judge somehow thought it had not even suggested it was a Greenberg client as it sought to disqualify Hartford's lawyers. But in fact, OneCIS told the Indiana district court judge overseeing the case, it had submitted to the magistrate ample evidence of Greenberg's "ongoing representation" of OneCIS parent Bureau Veritas...

