Park Officer Claims Age Bias, Retaliation At Interior Dept.

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A 54-year-old lieutenant of the U.S. Park Police alleges that he was passed over for a captain's role six times due to his age and his participation in his wife's own claims against the U.S.Department of the Interior, according to a complaint in District of Columbia federal court. Simeon Klebaner's lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that over the last two years he lost plum jobs at the force, which instead went to less qualified, but younger, candidates. His Age Discrimination Act and Title VII action claims those candidates got the jobs not only because of his age, but also as retaliation for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS