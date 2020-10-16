Top UK Court Sets Lower Bar For Prosecutors In Farm Case

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 7:57 PM BST) -- The U.K 's top court ruled Friday that prosecutors do not have to prove a poultry farm acted negligently to prove criminal animal welfare charges, setting an easier burden of proof for the government to clear. In a unanimous decision, the U.K. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that animal welfare offenses that occurred at Highbury Poultry Farm Produce Ltd. were judged under the strict liability standard, meaning that negligence by the business operator does not have to be proved. Highbury Poultry Farm kills an average of 75,000 chickens daily, or 19.5 million a year, at the plant. Birds are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS