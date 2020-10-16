UK Watchdog May Block School Suppliers' £50M Acquisition

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- British authorities said Friday they may block Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation's planned £50 million ($64.58 million) acquisition of fellow educational resource supplier Findel Education Ltd. from Studio Retail Group PLC unless steps are taken to allay competition worries. In a finding that's still only provisional, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced that during an in-depth investigation — which it referred to as "Phase 2" — has concluded that "both companies compete closely, and any merger would reduce competition resulting in increased prices or reductions in service levels, quality and the range of products offered by the merged company," the authority said...

