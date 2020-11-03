BJ's Fights Order Denying Arbitration In Sales Tax Case

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- BJ's Wholesale Club told a Florida state appeals court Tuesday that a trial court judge did not have jurisdiction to deny its bid to compel arbitration with the lead plaintiff in a class suit alleging the club illegally overcharges and keeps sales tax on discounted items. James McKee, who argued on behalf of BJ's before a Third District Court of Appeal panel, said the trial court's order at issue on appeal denied the wholesale club's request to compel arbitration with not only lead plaintiff Laura Bugliaro but also any potential class members. But McKee said the judge did not have jurisdiction...

