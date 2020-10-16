Dallas Says It's Not To Blame In Fight Over Hazardous Waste

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The city of Dallas wants to be let out of a resident's federal lawsuit over a giant pile of hazardous waste near her home, arguing that the city is not part of the problem and has in fact sued to force action by those responsible. Dallas, which has sued the owner and operator of a landfill operation dubbed "Shingle Mountain" in state court trying to force them to cleanup the site, said in a motion to dismiss on Thursday that it makes no sense that the city should now be a defendant in resident Marsha Jackson's suit over the landfill. Jackson also sued...

