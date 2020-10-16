EEOC Data On Sex Harassment, Retaliation Found Lacking

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is missing a crucial opportunity to combat workplace retaliation by failing to fully investigate how often it's sparked by sexual harassment charges, a government watchdog said in a report unveiled Friday. While the commission does keep a running record of situations in which an accuser files charges of sexual harassment and retaliation in the same complaint, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the EEOC isn't getting the full picture because it doesn't track how often stand-alone retaliation claims are tied to earlier sex harassment charges or other protected activity. The GAO said this metric could be key...

