Consumers Seek Class Cert. In $150M Insurance Scam Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers is seeking class certification in a suit alleging a Florida health carrier engaged in a $150 million scam to get them to buy shoddy insurance policies, telling a Florida federal court that the carrier engaged in a uniform selling scheme to all consumers. The proposed class representatives said Thursday that the case deserves class certification because they sufficiently alleged a common scheme of misrepresentations by Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its subsidiary. Each class member's claim arises from the same misleading pattern of practice by Health Insurance Innovations and is based on the same legal theory, the...

