Victim Coalition Can Take Part In Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Talks

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Friday that a group representing 7,500 people alleging sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America can participate in mediation talks undertaken in the organization's Chapter 11 case. During a virtual proceeding, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice can take part in the ongoing mediation process if measures are taken to protect the confidentiality of documents that the alleged victims are not otherwise entitled to receive. The ruling came after an all-day hearing Wednesday during which the Boy Scouts' insurance providers challenged the legal viability of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS