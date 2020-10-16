Peloton Recalls 54K Pedals After Reported Breakage, Injuries

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is recalling pedals from 27,000 of its first-generation exercise bikes, or more than 54,000 pedals, over a risk that their axles could break during use and cut riders' legs, after receiving 120 reports of broken pedals. According to announcements by Peloton and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, the company has received 16 reports of injuries resulting from the breakage, five of which needed medical care such as stitches to the lower leg. The company said it is cooperating with the CPSC in the voluntary recall. The affected pedals are the PR70P clip-in pedals that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS