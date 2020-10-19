Pa. County Clerk Of Courts Pleads Guilty To $96K Theft

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A former elected court official in Pennsylvania has confessed to using his position to line his own pockets with more than $96,000 in cash that the public gave him to pay down their court fines, receiving a sentence of two years of home electronic monitoring. On Thursday, Frank Joseph Scandale, 52, pled guilty to accepting those cash payments as Washington County's Clerk of Courts and later voiding those transactions in part or whole so he could conceal funds. Scandale was sentenced for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking and misapplication of entrusted property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS