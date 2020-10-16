Calif. Drops Indian Caste-Based Bias Suit Against Cisco

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Friday dropped its suit accusing Cisco Systems of failing to act against unlawful job discrimination against one of its employees in the Golden State based on India's ancient caste system. In a two-sentence filing in the Northern District of California, DFEH voluntarily dismissed the case filed in July without prejudice. A representative for DFEH told Law360 on Friday that the suit has been refiled in California state court in Santa Clara County, but declined to comment further. According to the complaint, an engineer at Cisco's San Jose campus, identified as John Doe, is Dalit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS