PwC Drags Slater & Gordon Into Watchstone's £63M Suit

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 6:12 PM BST) -- PwC has dragged Slater and Gordon into a £63 million ($81 million) lawsuit filed by technology provider Watchstone Group PLC over its soured deal with the law firm, as the audit company claimed that if it is on the hook for damages then so is the firm. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said in a series of High Court filings on Oct. 16 that it did not divulge confidential financial information about Watchstone's professional services division to Slater and Gordon. The Australian law firm bought the Watchstone arm — then known as Quindell — in 2015 for £673 million but reported heavy financial losses the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS