2 Firms Craft $13B ConocoPhillips-Concho Resources Merger

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips, counseled by Wachtell, has agreed to combine with Sullivan & Cromwell-guided Concho Resources in a $13 billion deal that stands to form a single Texas-based energy giant with an enterprise value of about $60 billion, the companies said Monday. Together, the companies say they'll be the largest independent oil and gas company in the world, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The merged company, which will use the ConocoPhillips brand name, is expected to be 79% owned by current ConocoPhillips shareholders and 21% owned by current Concho Resources shareholders. Ryan Lance,...

