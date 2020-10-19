NJ Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Federal Judge

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey man is behind bars for threatening to kill a federal judge over his dissatisfaction about how his civil lawsuit is being handled, calling the judge a "traitor" facing a "death sentence" and threatening to publicly reveal where the jurist lives, federal prosecutors said Monday. William Kaetz, 56, used email, the U.S. mail and voicemail to communicate threats to assault and murder the unnamed judge, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. The threats come amid calls for greater judicial security in the wake of the fatal shooting of the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and critical injuring of...

