High Court Won't Review Dog Food FDA Approval Dispute

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a jurisdictional dispute in a case alleging prescription dog foods made by Nestle Purina Petcare Co. and Royal Canin USA Inc. were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leaving the case in federal court. The high court did not disclose its reasoning for denying the petition for certiorari from Anastasia Wullschleger and Geraldine Brewer, who initially brought the suit in Missouri state court in February 2019. Daniel R. Shulman of Shulman & Buske PLLC, representing Wullschleger and Brewer, told Law360 Monday that they regret the petition was denied, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS