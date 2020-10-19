Cooley Guides Data Processing Co.'s $80M Financing Round

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Cooley-led company that said it automates various business operations, ranging from opening new client accounts to processing mortgages, announced Monday that it scored $80 million in a funding round led by investment adviser Tiger Global. New York-based Hyperscience said in a statement that the money from the Series D financing round would be used to further develop its data processing platform and expand its international presence. The software company added that this latest round follows its $60 million Series C funding announced in June 2020 and brings the total amount it's raised to $190 million. Along with Tiger Global Management...

