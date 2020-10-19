Citing 'Star Wars,' TTAB Rejects 'Millennial Falcon' Trademark

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Citing the iconic "Millennium Falcon" from the "Star Wars" universe, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let an Oregon musician register his "Millennial Falcon" parody as a trademark. In a ruling Friday in favor of the Walt Disney Co.'s Lucasfilm, the board said the "Millennial" name was confusingly similar to the name of the famous fictional starship, which has played a central role in dozens of "Star Wars" movies, books and games since 1977. A Portland, Oregon, musician named Ilan Moskowitz wanted to register the new name as a trademark for live performances that satirize Disney's ownership of...

