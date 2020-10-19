Missy Elliott Looks To Keep Copyright Claims In Fla.

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Grammy-winning rapper Missy Elliott fought back efforts by a producer to dismiss her suit claiming he unlawfully tried to sell recordings she created at his studio in the 1990s, arguing that his threats to use the recordings if she did not agree to buy them should be enough to rope him into court in Florida. In a response made available Monday, Elliott told a Florida federal court that producer Terry Williams should not be able to duck her claims asserting her ownership of about 30 unreleased recordings because he lives in Delaware out of the reach of the court's jurisdiction....

