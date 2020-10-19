China Readies Plastic Duties Against American Importers

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- China's Ministry of Commerce has readied dumping duties of up to 220.9% against American importers of a type of plastic used in the automobile industry, in a preliminary decision faulting foreign manufacturers for selling their products at less-than-fair prices. Starting Oct. 17, American, Japanese, Korean and Malaysian importers of polyphenylene sulfide will have to put down cash deposits ranging from 23.3% to 220.9% of the imports' value after the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, or MOFCOM, preliminarily determined Friday that the goods were being dumped in the Chinese marketplace. The plastic is resistant to high temperatures, corrosion...

