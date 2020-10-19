Ex-Oil Traders Again Told To Face Sprawling Fraud Suit In UK

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 8:47 PM BST) -- More than five years after ordering two former oil traders to face a massive fraud lawsuit in the English courts, a London judge again reached the same conclusion Monday after finding the men were in a position to exercise control over the business. Former Arcadia Group chief executive Peter Bosworth and ex-financial officer Colin Hurley must face conspiracy and breach of fiduciary claims in the U.K. connected to allegations they manipulated hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions involving the oil trading company, Judge Michael Burton ruled. Burton, sitting as a judge of the High Court, held that the men were...

