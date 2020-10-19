Justices Take 4th Amendment Case, Slam Vt. Privacy Ruling

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider if the Fourth Amendment's warrant mandate applies to police pursuits in misdemeanor cases, while three justices ripped Vermont's Supreme Court for approving a "meandering" search outside the home of someone suspected of illegally hunting deer. The high court agreed to hear Lange v. California, a case about whether a California highway patrol officer violated the Fourth Amendment by chasing Arthur Lange, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, into Lange's garage without getting consent or having a warrant. The Supreme Court has recognized an exception to the Fourth Amendment for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS