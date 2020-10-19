Judge Assails 'Unreasonable' Arguments In DSL Patent Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge appeared to be running thin on patience on Monday when he slammed a broadband equipment maker for putting forth an "unreasonable" number of invalidity defenses in a patent fight over high-speed DSL communication technology. In an oral order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews told 2Wire Inc. to whittle down the number of invalidity arguments against TQ Delta LLC's patent, saying that it was presently "inconceivable" for him to do anything more than rule against 2Wire's weaker defenses. Noting that 2Wire has raised 24 defenses "by [his] count," the judge said it was "ridiculous to think that...

