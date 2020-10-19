NJ Doc Loses Appeal In Sex Harassment Arbitration Fight

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A chiropractor cannot force a former employee's sexual harassment lawsuit into arbitration, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Monday, finding the worker did not willingly sign an arbitration agreement included in her hiring paperwork. A two-judge panel of the Appellate Division upheld a lower court ruling that prevented Medwell LLC from compelling arbitration of a former employee's claims that a doctor in the office sexually harassed her. The appeals court said the employee did not consent to arbitration because she was rushed through the documents and didn't have a chance to review them on her own. "We are satisfied the circumstances...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS