SEC Gets Final Judgment Against Trader In Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted a final judgment against a Pennsylvania-based day trader who the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed was involved in a $2 million coordinated trading scheme that hacked 50 brokerage accounts to manipulate stock prices, the SEC announced Monday. The SEC alleged Joseph P. Willner placed short sale offers for stocks at artificially high prices, and with the help of others, used hacked brokerage accounts to buy the same securities at inflated prices, matching Willner's short offers. Willner and the other participants bought back the stock at or below the actual market share price, covering...

