5th Circ. OKs Texas Mail-in Ballot Signature Checks

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday stayed a Texas federal judge's order calling for an overhaul of the state's voter signature verification process for mail-in ballots, ruling that the "well-intentioned but sweeping" order wrongly held the process imposes a severe burden on the right to vote. The three-judge appellate panel said Western District of Texas Chief Judge Orlando L. Garcia couldn't require Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs to toss the verification process — which has been in place since 1987 — just months before the general election. The panel had previously granted a temporary stay pending appeal in September...

