Rivals, TM Experts Urge Justices To Hear Jack Daniel's Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Food giants, spirits rivals and intellectual property experts are all throwing their support behind Jack Daniel's at the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the justices to tackle a lawsuit over the balance between trademark law and the First Amendment. In six amicus briefs filed Monday, a slew of interested parties asked the high court to grant certiorari to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling in March that afforded greater legal leeway to a parody dog toy called "Bad Spaniels" that mimicked a Jack Daniel's bottle. In one brief, the Campbell Soup Co. warned the justices that the ruling's damage would be far broader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS