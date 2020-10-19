Idaho Supreme Court Revives Late Cancer Diagnosis Suit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Idaho Supreme Court on Monday revived a suit accusing a hospital of failing to timely diagnose a patient's cancer that caused death, saying the trial judge erred by determining that the plaintiff's two out-of-state medical experts were not familiar with the standard of care in Idaho. The state's highest court issued a 5-0 decision reversing a summary judgment ruling in favor of Kootenai Hospital District in a suit brought by estate administrator Debra Dlouhy accusing medical staff employed by the hospital of failing to timely diagnose patient Duane Dlouhy's colon cancer, which ultimately proved fatal. The suit alleges that the...

