Judge Warns Ex-Jones Day Attys Against 'Fishing Expedition'

Law360, Washington (October 19, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge denied Jones Day's bid Monday to limit the scope of a looming deposition of its director of human resources in a blockbuster proposed pay discrimination class action, but pointedly warned counsel for the legal powerhouse's three female ex-associates who filed the case not to engage in a "fishing expedition." A judge in a Jones Day pay bias suit said there were legitimate privacy concerns about asking the firm's HR director about discrimination and harassment complaints at the firm during a deposition. (Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images) While attorneys for both sides squared off over discovery disputes...

