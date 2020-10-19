Justices Urged Not To Let Arbitrator Decide Venue Question

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Clauses allowing an arbitral body to decide whether it has jurisdiction over a dispute shouldn't be enough to strongarm the courts out of the picture, an arbitration scholar told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. George Bermann — a Columbia Law School professor and head of the school's Center for International Commercial & Investment Arbitration — urged the justices not to place the legitimacy of arbitration at risk by issuing a ruling that would make it harder for courts to step in and decide whether disputes are arbitrable. "Issues of arbitrability, such as the question whether the parties actually and validly...

