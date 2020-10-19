EU Presses UK To Move On Irish Border VAT, Customs Checks

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- European Union leaders urged the U.K. on Monday to set up a means for conducting customs and value-added-tax checks at Britain's border with Ireland before Jan. 1 if talks fail to produce a post-Brexit free trade deal. The European Commission, the EU executive arm, issued a statement expressing concern about the potential absence of border checks, after discussions Thursday and Friday yielded no progress on key aspects of the bloc's future relations with the U.K. The country will leave the EU at the end of the year. The commission "strongly reiterated the need for the U.K. to substantially accelerate work on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS