Health Execs Must Do Time, Pay $1.5M In Benefits Scheme

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Two Kentucky health care executives were each sentenced to over two years in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1.5 million in restitution for pocketing employees' benefit contributions, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. Ex-CEO Ann Sonderman Giles got 30 months and former Chief Financial Officer Lu Anne Wallace received 33 months at their late September sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. government, the DOL said. The pair led GW Management Inc., Clark Medical Ventures LLC, Madison Primary Care LLC, Paragon Kentucky LLC and Primary Care of the Bluegrass LLC. "Criminal acts undermining the trust hard-working Americans deserve to have...

