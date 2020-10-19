$14M Deal OK'd In Patriot National Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware bankruptcy court has approved two settlement bids of nearly $14 million from the litigation trustee for bankrupt insurance services firm Patriot National Inc., bringing an end to his Chancery Court claims against some of the company's former directors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi ruled Friday that the trustee's settlement bids are "fair" and "in the best interests of the debtor's estate" and its creditors. The $13.95 million settlement proposals, made in May and September respectively, cover thirteen of the 20 directors who are defendants in the suit. Patriot National filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2018 and...

