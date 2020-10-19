Trump Elevates Former Pence Counsel To Lead Claims Court

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump appointed Judge Eleni Roumel to chief judge of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday, just nine months after her confirmation to the court. Judge Roumel, who served as deputy counsel to Vice President Mike Pence before her confirmation to the court, will take over from Judge Margaret M. Sweeney, whose 15-year term on the court expires Oct. 24. Nominated in June 2019, Judge Roumel was originally confirmed by the Senate in January in a strict party line 51-47 vote, and sworn in by Pence on Feb. 24. Senate Democrats did not discuss their opposition to her...

