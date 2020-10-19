Immigrant Orgs' Asylum Work Permit Backlog Plan Rebuffed

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge expressed skepticism over immigrant advocacy organizations' proposed plan to provide relief to members who were facing restrictions making it harder for asylum seekers to obtain work permits while their immigration cases progress in a Monday hearing, telling the groups they were shifting a burden to the government. In a Monday status conference, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis questioned the feasibility of a plan to sift CASA de Maryland and the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project members from a group of more than 20,000 work permit applications without an $85 fee to process biometric information. The judge blocked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS