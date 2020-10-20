Ga. Gov. Slams 'Baseless' Block On Abortion Law At 11th Circ.

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urged the Eleventh Circuit to undo a block on the state law banning abortions after a fetus' heartbeat is discovered, arguing that the lower court ignored decades of precedent by failing to weigh the state's interest in the law. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones improperly found that H.B. 481 was "per se unconstitutional" under U.S. Supreme Court precedent that bans pre-viability abortions because he didn't give the state a chance to defend the law, the governor said in a brief on Monday. "In 50 years of abortion jurisprudence, the Supreme Court has never found an abortion...

