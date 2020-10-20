5th Circ. Pulls Plug On Fired Utility Worker's FMLA Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld Direct Energy's win in a lawsuit brought by a worker who said he was fired because he asked for time off, saying he hadn't done enough to short-circuit the company's assertion that he was canned due to poor performance. On Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Texas federal court's decision to grant summary judgment to Direct Energy and toss former financial adviser John Park's suit, agreeing with the trial judge's assessment that miscommunications between Park and the company didn't amount to violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The company said Park, who filed suit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS