DC Must Face Race Bias Suit From Black Ex-City Workers

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., can't shake a proposed collective action alleging racial bias in mass layoffs at the city's social work agency, a federal judge ruled, saying the workers submitted enough evidence that the way the city conducted the layoffs disproportionately affected Black employees. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras denied the city's motion for summary judgment on the workers' Title VII racial bias claim in an opinion issued Monday that primarily focused on expert reports the workers submitted earlier in the decade-old litigation. Judge Contreras said the reports' finding that the city laid off Black workers at 444% the rate of their white...

