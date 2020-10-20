LA Sued Over Delays In Marijuana Delivery Licensing

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A pair of cannabis trade groups and a marijuana business owner asked a California state court to throw out a Los Angeles city ordinance that limits marijuana delivery licenses to non-social equity applicants until 2025. In a petition for a writ of mandate filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, the Southern California Coalition — a trade group representing the cannabis industry — the California Cannabis Couriers Association and business owner Zach Pitts said the city's decision to reserve delivery licenses for applicants from communities disproportionately impacted by drug laws for the next five years violates other applicants' constitutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS