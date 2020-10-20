CMA Says Facebook Won't Share Info In Giphy Battle

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 4:23 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog fought back on Tuesday against Facebook's attempt to ease an order designed to freeze its integration with Giphy while the acquisition of the website is under investigation, saying the social media giant has "shut up shop." Facebook has refused to provide information about its business, the antitrust enforcer said on the second day of a two-day hearing before the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The Competition and Markets Authority rejected Facebook's accusation that the agency has effectively rebuffed the tech company's bid to exempt some of its business activities and employees from an order that aims to keep its business separate from that...

