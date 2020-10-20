Hochtief Unit Won't Claw Back $800M In Offshore Oil Fight

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of global infrastructure group Hochtief will have to write off more than $800 million after being awarded only a fraction of that sum in a long-running dispute with Chevron Australia over cost overruns in an offshore Australian natural gas construction project. CIMIC Group Ltd., which formed a consortium with the Italian oilfield services company Saipem SpA for the project, said Tuesday in a notice on the Australian Securities Exchange that the arbitral tribunal had awarded the consortium only AU$78 million ($55.1 million), while also awarding Chevron Australia AU$35 million. The Gorgon LNG Jetty and Marine Structures Project, which dates...

