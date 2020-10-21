Geico Sues News Site Over Paid Links To Insurance Rivals

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Geico is suing a financial news website for trademark infringement over a review feature that offers readers paid-for links to competing auto insurers, calling it a "bait-and-switch scheme intended to generate 'click-through' referral fees." In a lawsuit filed Monday in Maryland federal court, Geico says the news site Benzinga was violating trademark law by inviting readers to enter their ZIP code to "see how Geico compares" to competing companies. Rather than an actual comparison, Geico says the feature merely serves readers with links to lead to payments from those competitors. "Benzinga misappropriates the registered Geico marks in a bait-and-switch scheme, relying...

