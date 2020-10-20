Tech Firm Settles EEOC Claims It Refused To Hire Deaf Worker

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey technology services firm has agreed to settle a discrimination suit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a job candidate who claimed the company refused to interview and hire him because he is deaf, the agency announced Tuesday. Conduent Business Services LLC will pay $77,500 in back wages, compensatory damages and interest to end a suit alleging it failed to hire a qualified disabled candidate in violation of the Americans with Disability Act, under a consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi. Conduent also agreed to amend its policy and training toward...

