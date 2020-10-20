Trump Admin. Set To Expand Types Of Crimes Barring Asylum

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration finalized a policy Tuesday allowing the government to bar people with misdemeanor convictions for fake IDs and convictions for illegally reentering the U.S. from winning asylum. The policy, which takes effect next month, would expand the types of criminal convictions and offenses that render an individual ineligible for asylum, a form of relief granted to foreign citizens who face persecution in their home countries, to include misdemeanors and immigration offenses. "The purpose of the rule is to limit asylum eligibility for persons with certain criminal convictions, which in turn will lessen the burdens on the overtaxed asylum system,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS