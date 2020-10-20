Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Skips Split Immunity Ruling In Cancer IP Row

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday rejected Baylor College of Medicine's petition to review a panel decision reviving Gensetix's suit accusing the school of infringing two cancer therapy patents.

The two-page order left intact the Federal Circuit panel's splintered decision from July that sovereign immunity bars the public University of Texas — which licenses the patents to plaintiff Gensetix Inc. — from being dragged into the suit, but that the suit can move forward anyway against the private medical school.

The Federal Circuit's controlling opinion by Judge Kathleen O'Malley agreed with the lower court that sovereign immunity means Gensetix cannot "drag...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!