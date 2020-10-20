Fed. Circ. Asks Judge To Explain Reasoning Behind Unsealing

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday told U.S. District Judge William Alsup to explain why filings containing cybersecurity firm Finjan Inc.'s patent licensing information should be unsealed, saying the judge "did not perform the required analysis" in his initial order. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel ruled that Judge Alsup failed to make "particularized" findings before issuing an order to unseal Daubert motions that included confidential information relating to Finjan's licensing negotiations with other companies. The panel said Judge Alsup should have followed Ninth Circuit precedent, which required him to weigh the competing interests: Finjan's interest in keeping the records private,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS